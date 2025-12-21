Shekhar Kapur calls AI a blessing for middle-class

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for his insightful views on artificial intelligence, has said that the importance of artificial intelligence has increased a lot in today's young generation.

He said that any story or idea can be better prepared with AI systems. He said that while earlier it used to take a lot of time to make a story, now it is possible to prepare a story in a few hours with the help of AI.

He also said that the middle class people will increase their involvement with AI systems in the coming times. He told IANS, "Today education is very expensive, but for the middle class, the AI system is no less than a blessing. He said that the course for which lakhs of rupees have to be spent, the same course can be obtained free of cost from the AI system”.

Shekhar Kapur is known for his meditative and thought-provoking notes. Lately, he has been speaking extensively about the use of AI and its growing impact on Bollywood. Just last month, he penned a reflective post raising concerns over AI’s rapid rise and what it could mean for the future of the industry.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shekhar Kapur had confirmed the sequel of his iconic movie ‘Masoom’ during a press conference at the 55th International Film Festival of India in New Delhi. He revealed that the script is complete and the film is set to begin production soon. Along with bringing back Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah from the original 1983 classic, the sequel will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kapur’s daughter, Kaveri Kapur, in key roles.

Prior to this, he had shared a deeply philosophical note that blends spirituality, nature, and the essence of creativity.

Reflecting on his time in Ladakh, he shared a poignant meditation on losing and finding oneself. He compared his life’s journey to prayer flags fluttering in the wind.

