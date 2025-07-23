July 23, 2025 9:02 PM हिंदी

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Versatile actress Shefali Shah revealed how the mounting housechores during the Covid-19 pandemic inspired the idea of her short film, "Happy Birthday Mummyji".

The 'Jalsa' actress revealed that while she enjoyed the clean air, clear skies, and time with your loved ones during the lockdown, the honeymoon period was short-lived.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shefali admitted that she soon started craving her personal space. Describing a real picture of what the quarantine looked like for most women, she wrote, "And not to miss — housework increased, everyone was suddenly very hungry all the time and had innovative suggestions of menus ranging from YouTube to Tarla Dalal to Martha Stewart and Gordon Ramsay. And I was trying to turn my family religious so all of them would start fasting."

Shefali added that as the pressure of home chores increased, she fantasized herself stuck in a resort or a holiday home all by herself with lots of wine and an unlimited supply of Maggi and chocolate.

"Probably I was influenced by that couple’s story who were stuck on an island in a resort because the world had shut down," she declared.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress said that this was the time when she got the idea for her film "Happy Birthday Mummyji".

"I wrote it, directed it and acted in it — bas that’s it — with a team of just equally insane, work-deprived, fun-loving, and risk-taking collaborators without whom this film would never have been possible," she penned

Shedding further light on the drama, Shefali added, "A film of Suchi, stuck in her holiday home with ample food, drinks, cake, a view, a pool, and a hand shower that does more than just shower. Seemed like a story of every Mother India who has a Chaalbaaz hidden within."

"Happy Birthday Mummyji" reached the movie buffs on July 23rd, 2021.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Cricket legends Harbhajan, Raina and Bravo celebrates with West Indies Champions during World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 in Northampton, England, on Wednesday.

Cricket legends Harbhajan, Raina and Bravo celebrates with West Indies Champions

Gujarat ATS busts Al-Qaeda module, four arrested for radicalising youth online

Gujarat ATS busts Al-Qaeda module, four arrested for radicalising youth online

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Comprehensive education reform on the horizon in Gujarat

Comprehensive education reform on the horizon in Gujarat

Third schedule of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 wrapped up

Third schedule of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 wrapped up

England make triple strikes as India reach 149/3 in 52 overs at tea on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. IANS Photos

4th Test: England make triple strikes as India reach 149/3 in 52 overs at tea

I will just look to do better as much as I can, says Anshul Kamboj on Test debut at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI

I will just look to do better as much as I can, says Anshul Kmaboj on Test debut

Ali Fazal pens an emotional note for his core team that supported him through highs and lows

Ali Fazal pens an emotional note for his core team that supported him through highs and lows

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the National Capital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the National Capital

Bangladesh: Health advisor slammed for 'closeness' with Yunus, called 'product of nepotism'

Bangladesh: Health advisor slammed for 'closeness' with Yunus, called 'product of nepotism'