Sheena Chohan reveals why she agreed to make her Hollywood debut with ‘Nomad’

October 17, 2025

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Sheena Chohan is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming sci-fi film “Nomad.”

Opening up about the exciting project, Sheena shared insights into her experience working on an international set and how the film allowed her to explore a new creative space. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress expressed her excitement about representing Indian talent on a global platform while stepping into the futuristic world of Nomad.

Speaking about her Hollywood journey experience, Sheena shared, “I play a compassionate and free-spirited traveler. I’ve always believed that travel opens your mind and soul. I’ve journeyed across the world, and I think it’s that love for discovering new places and people that helped me bring Nadia to life — a true nomad at heart.”

“With an open heart and a sense of wonder, my character represents the spirit of adventure and the belief that one encounter can change the course of a life. This is my first big Hollywood project with leading actors, from whom I’ve learned so much. I am playing a very different yet bold character from any of my previous roles, and the audience will surely be surprised to see it,” added Sheena.

On a related note, “Nomad,” directed by Taron Lexton, also stars Leo Woodall, Sana’a Shaik, Abbey Hoes, and Jordi Webber. In the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Sheena Chohan takes on the role of a traveller. Sharing her excitement on social media, Sheena posted a series of photos from her dubbing session with the caption “Hollywood Calling”, officially announcing her Hollywood debut.

Sheena Chohan recently made her Bollywood debut as the female lead in Sant “Tukaram.” She is now gearing up for her big Pan-Indian debut with “Jhstya Maranam Dhruvam” alongside JD Chakravarthy.

