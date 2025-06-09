June 09, 2025 7:54 PM हिंदी

Sheel Verma recalls the excitement of going back to school after summer vacation

Sheel Verma recalls the excitement of going back to school after summer vacation

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) As the summer vacations are on, we can all relate to the excitement of going back to school after enjoying a long school summer break.

Actor Sheel Verma, who is presently seen as Jaiveer in the show "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" also reminisced about his heartwarming memories from his cherished childhood.

Recalling the good old days, Sheel said, “I still remember playing cricket during summer vacations. We’d play until sunset, and even then, it was hard to stop. My mother would often have to call me multiple times before I finally dragged myself home, dusty and happy."

"Me and my cousins would explore hidden nooks and crannies in the neighborhood, climb trees, and invent our own games. Amidst all this fun, I would usually start doing my vacation homework only when the summer break was about to end," he added.

However, summer is more than just a break from school and studies, it also means preparing for another academic year. “As soon as June arrived, there was a different excitement in the air. I used to go shopping with my father to buy a new tiffin box, school uniform and books, raincoat, and rainy footwear," Sheel stated.

The actor further shared that despite being a little upset about the holidays being over, returning to school brought a lot of joy as it meant -

meeting friends after a long time, and of course, showing off new stationery. “The simple act of walking to school with my friends in the rain was truly one of the happiest moments. Even today, when I think of them, it brings a wide smile to my face. If I could go back and relive those days, I would, with all my heart.”

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" airs from Monday to Saturday at 9:00 pm on Shemaroo Umang.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Derek Fisher, Gary Payton lead star-studded NBA House at the Mumbai’s Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai. Photo credit: NBA India

Derek Fisher, Gary Payton lead star-studded NBA House in Mumbai

Katihar ranks third in Bihar in generating Ayushman Cards; 80,000 issued so far

Katihar ranks third in Bihar in generating Ayushman Cards, 80,000 issued so far

Indian Sufi Foundation President lauds Modi govt on milestones in past 11 years

Indian Sufi Foundation President lauds Modi govt on milestones in past 11 years

In Brussels, EAM Jaishankar welcomes Belgium's support in combatting terrorism

In Brussels, EAM Jaishankar welcomes Belgium's support in combatting terrorism

NaMo App launches 'Jan Man Survey' on India's growth journey in last 11 years

NaMo App launches 'Jan Man Survey' on India's growth journey in last 11 years

Akshay Kumar treats with a BTS rehearsal video from Housefull 5 song 'Dil E Nadaan'

Akshay Kumar treats with a BTS rehearsal video from Housefull 5 song 'Dil E Nadaan'

From Swachhata to Vishwakarma to Ayushman Bharat: 11 years of ‘Garib Kalyan’ under Modi govt

From Swachhata to Vishwakarma to Ayushman Bharat: 11 years of ‘Garib Kalyan’ under Modi govt

Halt on visas temporary due to logistical issues: Govt sources on Saudi travel restrictions (File image)

Halt on visas temporary due to logistical issues: Govt sources on Saudi travel restrictions

Rupali Ganguly slams those who stayed silent on Operation Sindoor

Rupali Ganguly slams those who stayed silent on Operation Sindoor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson calls his ‘28 Years Later’ character ‘flawed and layered’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson calls his ‘28 Years Later’ character ‘flawed and layered’