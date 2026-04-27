Shashi Tharoor reveals Malayalam film 'Achappa’s Album' was shot at his ancestral home

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) MP Shashi Tharoor revealed through his latest post on social media that the recently released Malayalam drama "Achappa’s Album" was shot at his ancestral home.

Sharing his views on the movie, the politician termed it as "a rare gem that manages to be both a whimsical time-travel adventure and a deeply moving exploration of the bonds that define us."

Revealing the synopsis of "Achappa’s Album" in his own words, Shashi Tharoor wrote, “The story follows a mischievous 14-year-old boy who, after one prank too many, is given a unique "correction" by his magician grandfather. Through a touch of magic, he swaps places with the 14-year-old version of his own father, a man who, in the present day, is a strict, workaholic stranger to his son. For 48 hours, they inhabit each other's eras, facing the unique pressures, joys, and heartaches of their respective teenage years. They return to the present not just as father and son, but as two people who finally see each other (sic).”

Applauding the drama, he added, “Directed with grace by Deepti Pillay Sivan, the film balances humour and sentiment perfectly. It never feels heavy-handed, yet it leaves you reflecting on your own family history. The cinematography is lush and nostalgic.”

Shashi Tharoor then went on to disclose that a few portions of the film were shot at his ancestral home, thus making him a little biased towards the project.

“I may be biased, but seeing parts of the film shot at my ancestral home, Mundarath House, was a surreal and proud moment. The house felt like a character itself, bridging the gap between generations," he shared.

“It is utterly charming and often laugh-out-loud funny, but it’s those moving moments — the quiet realizations of a father's past burdens or a son's hidden potential —that truly stay with you. In an era of loud blockbusters, “Achappa’s Album” reminds us that the greatest journeys don't require a spaceship; just a little magic and a lot of empathy", the politician praised the film.

He concluded the post by congratulating the entire cast and crew of "Achappa’s Album".

--IANS

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