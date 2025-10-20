Sharwanand’s ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ to hit screens for Sankranthi next year!

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Abbaraju’s eagerly-awaited wholesome family entertainer ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’, featuring Sharwanand in the lead, on Monday announced that the film would hit screens for the festival of Sankranthi in January next year.

Taking to its social media handles on the festive occasion of Deepavali, AK Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote,“Team #NariNariNadumaMurari Wishing you a Happy Diwali and Gearing up for the Grand Theatrical Release this Sankranthi 2026! Love. Laughter. Lights. And pure magic awaits!"

Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments banner, in association with Adventures International, the film stars Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha as the leading ladies.

The upcoming film has triggered a lot of expectations as its title is the same as that of Balakrishna’s 50th film that released in the year 1990.

Directed by Kodandarami Reddy, the 1990-film, which emerged a superhit, featured actresses Shobana and Nirosha in the lead along with Balakrishna.

The Balakrishna film, which was a comedy drama about the travails of a man caught between two women, was produced by K Murari and had music by K V Mahadevan.

The producers of Sharwanand’s film, A K Entertainments, have however made it clear that although the film titles are the same, the stories would be different.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released the first single from the film ‘Darsanamey’ in April this year. The romantic song with a catchy tune was set to tune by Vishal Chandrashekhar. Lyrics for the song were penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and it was rendered by Yazin Nizar.

Cinematography for the film is by Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvraaj. Bhanu Bogavarapu has penned the story while Nandu Savirigana has written the dialogues. Brahma Kadali is in charge of art direction.

Sources close to the unit of the film say the shooting of ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ is fast nearing completion.

--IANS

Mkr/