Sharvari wishes her 'whole world' sister Kasturi as she turns a year older

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) Sharvari used social media to wish her 'whole world' sister Kasturi as she turned a year older on Friday.

The 'Maharaj' actress dropped two photos of the sister duo on the stories section of her Instagram handle. While one of the photos was from their childhood, the other one was a more recent pic of Sharvari and Kasturi.

Disclosing the multiple roles her sis Kasturi plays in her life, Sharvari penned a heartfelt note saying, "Happy Birthday Kastu! (Teary-eyed and red heart emoji) You are my whole world, my built-in best friend, my shoulder to cry on, my personal stylist since childhood & my most favourite person. I love you (love kiss emoji) (sic)."

Coming to her professional commitments, Sharvari has been roped in to star opposite Ahaan Panday in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next.

A source close to IANS confirmed the news, saying, “With Saiyaara creating history at the box office, Ahaan Panday is today, the biggest Gen Z male actor of our country. Sharvari was also a part of a Rs. 100 crore blockbuster Munjya.”

"You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres,” they added.

As per the source: “This excites big film-makers like Ali Abbas Zafar to make a young film that has romance at its core but is also an action entertainer. After decades, you have debutants and young actors with box office credibility,” the source further informed.

Claiming that it is really exciting to see youngsters on screen today, the source went on to share, “Ali has two of the best actors with him now for his vision to create a young action romance that is rooted in its emotions.”

In addition to this, Sharvari will also be seen in a power-packed role alongside Alia Bhatt in the much-discussed spy thriller "Alpha".

