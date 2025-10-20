Sharvari receives a bag full of “Diwali Faral” on set couriered by her ‘Aai’

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is currently shooting in Amritsar, shared a slice of home on social media as she revealed that her mother had couriered her traditional Diwali faral (snacks), the special assortment of festive snacks prepared during the occasion.

Taking to her social media stories, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress posted pictures of a bag filled with homemade goodies and a small hand-crafted paper kandil lantern. She wrote, “Aai couriered Diwali faral to me and a baby kandil.”

In another story, she shared a photo of various Maharashtrian snacks neatly packed in containers, captioning it as “Diwali faral for breakfast”. The photo showed a spread of traditional Diwali delicacies, including chakli (a spiral-shaped crispy snack made from gram flour), shankarpali (sweet fried dough bites), chivda (spiced flattened rice mixed with nuts and raisins), and sev, all staples of festive households, especially in Maharashtra.

The inclusion of a mini 'kandil' (lantern) added a sentimental touch. The actress, earlier on the occasion of Dussehra, had announced that she had kickstarted shooting of her movie helmed by director Imtiaz Ali, co-starring Vedang Raina. Sharvari had shared a heartfelt post on her social media story, where she revealed that she couldn't be home for Saraswati Puja.

She performed a small puja in her room with her film script, alongside a picture of a notebook decorated with fresh hibiscus flowers. She wrote, 'Couldn't be home for Saraswati Puja today, so I did my own little puja with the script in my room.' Happy Dussehra! Vijay Dashmi ki Hardik Shukkam Nai! Starting to shoot a very special film with a very special director and team.”

In June, the official announcement of the film was made public back then. Sharing the news on her feed, Sharvari expressed excitement and gratitude. “What an incredible surprise to see this announcement happen on my birthday. Best birthday ever! Imtiaz Ali, Sir, I have manifested to be directed by you ever since I have dreamed of being an actor.

This will be the most amazing learning experience for me. It is an honour to be a part of your vision. Thank you for choosing me. It feels so special to be a part of this dream team. So excited for this new journey.”

For the uninitiated, Sharvari made her acting debut with Kabir Khan with Yash Raj's "Bunty Aur Babli 2" in 2021, where she starred alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Despite the film's mixed response, Sharvari was widely appreciated for her screen presence. The actress will also be seen in “Alpha” opposite Alia Bhatt and co-starring Bobby Deol.

–IANS

rd/