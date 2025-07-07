Sharad Kelkar reacts to criticism on Tumm Se Tumm Tak: 'Such relationships do exist in society' *Put a pic of Sharad Kelkar

July 07, 2025 4:46 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar's latest project "Tumm Se Tumm Tak" talks about a unique love saga between a 19-year-old girl Anu, and a 46-year-old business tycoon Aryavardhan.

The show has been facing a lot of criticism regarding the massive age-gap of the lead pair.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Kelkar said that things taking place in our society only end up reaching the screens.

Speaking to IANS, Kelkar shared, "Look, stories come from society. If something doesn’t exist in real life, how will it even come to our minds? It’s either inspired by reality or it’s entirely fictional—but even fiction needs some form of inspiration. Take the Avengers, for example—nobody questions the logic of superheroes flying, because we accept it as a story."

Kelkar further stated that such relationships do exist in the society.

"So, whether such love stories happen in real life or not, it’s up to interpretation. But cinema has always been about dreams—things we might not experience in our daily lives. And honestly, many such relationships do exist in society," the 'Tanhaji' actor added.

Commenting on the trolls, Kelkar said that there are two types of trolling.

Reflecting on the positive trolling, he said, "One kind arises from the fact that people are watching and engaging—which is a positive sign."

Shedding light on the other type of trolling, he added, "The other comes from idleness. Thankfully, by God's grace, I am working, and some people who aren’t doing anything just sit and comment. That's okay. I take it as part of the process."

Sharing details about his forthcoming projects, Kelkar revealed that he has a web series releasing in October.

"A film is in post-production, and I’m currently shooting another film", he informed.

Furthermore, Kelkar will be dubbing for the new season of "The Legend of Hanuman" this August.

