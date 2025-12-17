First Miss India, Meher Castelino passes away at 81

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Meher Castelino, the first Miss India and a celebrated fashion journalist, passed away on Wednesday. She was 81 years old, and is survived by her son, Karl, daughter-in-law, Nisha, and her daughter, Christina.

Meher Castelino was born in Mumbai, and first caught the public eye by winning the Femina Miss India title in 1964, becoming the first woman to hold this crown and represent India at Miss Universe and Miss United Nations contests abroad. She went on to build an extraordinary legacy in fashion journalism.

She began her journalism career in 1973 with her first article in Eve’s Weekly and went on to become a full-time fashion journalist and syndicated columnist. Her work appeared in nearly 130 national and international newspapers and magazines, making her a prominent voice in fashion commentary and lifestyle reporting.

She was a true pioneer of fashion journalism in India, with her work appearing in nearly 160 national and international publications, shaping the country’s understanding of fashion over generations.

She authored several books on fashion, including ‘Manstyle’, ‘Fashion Kaleidoscope’, and ‘Fashion Musings’, exploring trends, industry evolution, and style insights.

She served as the official fashion writer for major Indian fashion events such as Lakme Fashion Week and other prominent fashion weeks, and her expertise led to roles as judge and speaker at fashion institutes and industry awards.

Her journalism spanned fashion, beauty, lifestyle, travel and the business of fashion, marking her as a respected figure in fashion media in India.

She was among the earliest journalists to treat fashion as an industry rather than celebrity-driven glamour, often writing analytical pieces on craftsmanship, branding, and consumer trends. She also mentored young designers and writers, regularly interacting with fashion institutes and jury panels. Her columns were known for archival depth, historical references, and industry memory, making her work a valuable chronicle of India’s fashion transition from boutique culture to global runway recognition.

