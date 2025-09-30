Shanky’s honesty gets tested in ‘Jamnapaar 2’ teaser

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Jamnapaar’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It offers a stirring glimpse into Shanky’s shifting world, a young man who once equated respect with moving away from Jamnapaar but now finds himself embracing his roots. As money, ambition, and family loyalty collide, he is forced to make choices that test his honesty and values.

The show is headlined by Ritvik Sahore as Shanky. It also features a powerful ensemble featuring Varun Badola, Ankita Sehgal, Shrishti Ganguly Rindani, Anubha Fatehpura, Dhruv Sehgal and Inder Sahani in key roles.

Adding to this all-talented cast is none other than is versatile actor, Vijay Raaz, as revealed in a quirky teaser sequence. The second season of the show is directed by Pratish Mehta, written by Khushbu Baid, and produced by TVF. With powerful performances, layered storytelling, and themes that cut close to home, Season 2 promises to be an unmissable continuation of one’s journey through different phases of life.

The show delves into identity, aspirations, class divide, and family ties. It explores the story of Shantanu “Shanky” Bansal, a young man from East Delhi, who dreams of leaving behind his “Jamnapaar” roots in Laxmi Nagar to make it big in the glitzy corporate world of South Delhi.

It sheds light on Shanky’s insecurities about his background and the tension between success and staying true to where he comes from.

Earlier, Ritvik Sahore had shared that the show made him realise he could never become a CA (Chartered Accountant).

Talking about the same, Ritvik earlier said, "Fortunately, I have grown up with a few CA friends. Besides, the writers of the show were also CA aspirants at one point and belonged to Jamnapaar. So, their valuable insights really helped me understand a CA student’s psyche and embody the character authentically on screen. Funnily, it also made me realise that I could have never become a CA in real life. Having said that, I am beyond grateful to experience CA life through Shantanu”.

‘Jamnapar’ season 2 is set to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/