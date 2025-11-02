Shanaya Kapoor wishes for a quiet birthday surrounded by loved ones

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Newbie actress Shanaya Kapoor, who is celebrating her birthday on Sunday, has decided to keep things simple this year.

Occupied with the shoot of her forthcoming drama, Shanaya intends to enjoy a relaxed day surrounded by her close friends and family members.

Revealing her birthday plans, she shared, “I don’t like to go OTT with my birthdays".

Hoping for an easy and relaxed day, Shanaya added, “Just a nice dinner with my loved ones is exactly how I like to spend the day. I want it to be easy and relaxed — chill vibes, good food, and me just enjoying the moment with family and friends. That’s what makes the day special for me.”

Shanaya's actor father, Sanjay Kapoor, also penned a lovely birthday wish for his daughter, asking her to always 'keep smiling'.

The 'Sirf Tum' actor dropped a video compilation of some photographs of Shanaya over the years.

Wishing his daughter, proud father Sanjay wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02 , We are so proud of you, Lots of love and happiness , Always keep smiling (Red heart and evil eye emoji) (sic)."

Sanjay's wife and Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, also decided to relive some adorable childhood memories of the 'Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan' actress on her special day.

"I love you with my heart and soul @shanayakapoor02 (red heart and evil eye emoji) HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE (red hearts and hugs emoji) #MyEverything (sic)," Maheep wrote on social media.

Work-wise, following her debut in "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan", co-starring Vikrant Massey, Shanaya will next be a part of "Tu Yaa Main", where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Adarsh Gourav.

The film will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s production house Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited.

--IANS

pm/