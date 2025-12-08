December 08, 2025 3:40 PM हिंदी

Shanaya Kapoor shows off her cheek pimple in a cute close-up

Shanaya Kapoor shows off her cheek pimple in a cute close-up

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Shanaya Kapoor, on Monday, took to social media to share an adorable close-up selfie, proudly showing off a tiny pimple on her cheek.

The young star kept things real and relatable as she embraced the unfiltered moment on Instagram. Shanaya shared a video and photos from her cozy movie night at home, captioning the post, “Nothing beats a cozy movie night at home, and yes, I have a pimple on my cheek!”

In the photo, the Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan actress can be seen lying on a bed while taking a selfie. She also posted a close-up video showing off the tiny pimple on her cheek. In the clip, Shanaya is seen relaxing and even playfully winking.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter had recently celebrated her birthday. She turned a year older on 3 November and gave a rare glimpse into her intimate celebration via photos on social media. Shanaya shared a series of images in which she was seen sitting on a luxury mini yacht. In one of the photos, she posed alongside her pet dog.

For the caption, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “the only birthday photos I took this year my camera roll couldn’t keep up with the fun!! thank u for all the love!.”

Talking about her birthday plans, she had stated, “I don’t like to go OTT with my birthdays. Just a nice dinner with my loved ones is exactly how I like to spend the day. I want it to be easy and relaxed — chill vibes, good food, and me just enjoying the moment with family and friends. That’s what makes the day special for me.”

In terms of work, Shanaya made her debut in the industry with “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan” alongside Vikrant Massey. She is now preparing for her next film, “Tu Yaa Main.” In the forthcoming project, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, she will star opposite Adarsh Gourav.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh files complaint after receiving threats from Bishnoi gang

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh files complaint after receiving threats from Bishnoi gang

IndiGo parent loses nearly Rs 37,000 crore in market value amid flight chaos

IndiGo parent loses nearly Rs 37,000 crore in market value amid flight chaos

When Sharmila Tagore opened up about her taste in adult literature

When Sharmila Tagore opened up about her taste in adult literature

Season 7 of the Tennis Premier League gears up for a thrilling week of action

Season 7 of the Tennis Premier League gears up for a thrilling week of action

India fined for slow over rate in the second ODI against SA

India fined for slow over rate in the second ODI against SA

Ex-England coach Jon Lewis appointed head coach of London Spirit in The Hundred Women's

Ex-England coach Jon Lewis appointed head coach of London Spirit in The Hundred Women's

Iranian FM Araghchi expresses Tehran's readiness to continue nuclear energy programme

Iranian FM Araghchi expresses Tehran's readiness to continue nuclear energy programme

Over 8 crore job vacancies mobilised via NCS portal: Mandaviya

Over 8 crore job vacancies mobilised via NCS portal: Mansukh Mandaviya

Govt to push oilseed production to 69.7 million tonnes by 2031, boost Atmanirbharta in edible oils

Govt to push oilseed production to 69.7 million tonnes by 2031, boost Atmanirbharta in edible oils

Playing domestic cricket serves as a good challenge when not playing internationally: Suryakumar Yadav

Playing domestic cricket serves as good challenge when not playing international games: SKY