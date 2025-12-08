Shanaya Kapoor shows off her cheek pimple in a cute close-up

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Shanaya Kapoor, on Monday, took to social media to share an adorable close-up selfie, proudly showing off a tiny pimple on her cheek.

The young star kept things real and relatable as she embraced the unfiltered moment on Instagram. Shanaya shared a video and photos from her cozy movie night at home, captioning the post, “Nothing beats a cozy movie night at home, and yes, I have a pimple on my cheek!”

In the photo, the Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan actress can be seen lying on a bed while taking a selfie. She also posted a close-up video showing off the tiny pimple on her cheek. In the clip, Shanaya is seen relaxing and even playfully winking.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter had recently celebrated her birthday. She turned a year older on 3 November and gave a rare glimpse into her intimate celebration via photos on social media. Shanaya shared a series of images in which she was seen sitting on a luxury mini yacht. In one of the photos, she posed alongside her pet dog.

For the caption, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “the only birthday photos I took this year my camera roll couldn’t keep up with the fun!! thank u for all the love!.”

Talking about her birthday plans, she had stated, “I don’t like to go OTT with my birthdays. Just a nice dinner with my loved ones is exactly how I like to spend the day. I want it to be easy and relaxed — chill vibes, good food, and me just enjoying the moment with family and friends. That’s what makes the day special for me.”

In terms of work, Shanaya made her debut in the industry with “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan” alongside Vikrant Massey. She is now preparing for her next film, “Tu Yaa Main.” In the forthcoming project, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, she will star opposite Adarsh Gourav.

--IANS

ps/