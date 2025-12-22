Shamita Shetty misses her 'angle' dad on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Shamita Shetty is missing her 'angle', her dad on his birth anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Mohabbatein' actress dropped a couple of throwback photos with her daddy dear, who would have turned 85 years old on Monday.

Expressing her longing for her father, Shamita wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday my angel my Daddy (red heart, hug and ribbon emojis) Miss u (red heart emoji) (sic)."

The primary pic on the post showed Shamita flaunting her vibrant smile as she posed with her father. This was followed by a few stills of Shamita and her elder sister Shilpa Shetty with her daddy dear. We could also see some old photos of their parents in the post.

Shilpa also remembered her late dad with a heartwarming social media post.

She uploaded a couple of adorable memories with her father on her social media handle, along with a nostalgic note that read, "Cheers to 85, Dad! I hope you are enjoying your single malt up there...(sic)."

Shamita and Shilpa's father left for heavenly abode on October 11, 2016, at his home in Versova. He was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Remembering her father on his 9th death anniversary, Shamita shared a photo with him and wrote on her IG, " (red heart emoji)" love you Daddy (red heart emoji)".

Shilpa also cherished the memory of her late father on his death anniversary with a heartfelt note on social media.

She posted a pic with her papa from her childhood days on her Insta handle, which showed little Shilpa smiling while seated on her father's lap.

"Miss your smile .. Miss YOU Daddy (Red heart emoji) 9 years today (folded hands emoji) (sic)," Shilpa captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/