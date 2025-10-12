October 12, 2025 2:58 PM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan reveals Kajol battled illness on his request to recreate 90s magic at Filmfare Awards

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan opened up about Kajol going the extra mile to recreate their iconic 90s romance at the Filmfare Awards 2025.

At the award night, covered exclusively by IANS, he revealed on stage that despite battling illness, Kajol traveled to Ahmedabad at his request, showcasing her dedication and commitment to bringing their timeless on-screen magic to the stage. At the star-studded award night, SRK and Kajol brought the magic of the 90s to life at the Filmfare Awards, delivering a nostalgic performance that had the audience cheering for more.

The iconic duo recreated their evergreen hits, taking fans down memory lane with unforgettable songs like “Tujhe Dekha To”, “Suraj Hua Maddham”, and “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.” Shah Rukh looked suave in a navy-blue suit, while Kajol looked stunning black saree. The performance was filled with heartwarming moments, culminating in a warm hug between Shah Rukh and Kajol on stage. Adding to the nostalgia, Karan Johar — the director behind some of their most memorable films — ran up to join the embrace.

In another unforgettable moment, Kajol stepped onto the stage to present an award as the lights dimmed, and the set came alive with sunflowers and dancers. Moments later, Shah Rukh Khan joined her, bringing to life the magic of their iconic “DDLJ” romance.

Several other celebrities gave power-packed performances at the glitzy award night. Siddhant Chaturvedi delivered a lively tribute to the late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor, performing timeless classics like “Chahe Koi Mujhe.” Kriti Sanon honoured another iconic veteran, Zeenat Aman, dancing to evergreen hits such as “Hare Rama Hare Krishna.” Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar lit up the stage with his signature energy, performing a medley of classic songs.

The Filmfare Awards 2025 took place on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. The award ceremony was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar.

