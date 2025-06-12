June 12, 2025 8:21 PM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers for victims & families of Air India crash

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he was left heartbroken after learning about the horrific Air India crash.

King Khan further offered prayers for the victims and the families of the crash.

Taking to his X timeline, SRK wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected."

Before this, Aamir Khan also offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the mishap.

The team of the 'Laagan' actor shared a post on the micro-blogging site that read, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts, and condolences are with the families of those affected."

"We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India," the post also said.

Moreover, Salman Khan decided to cancel his press conference as the new face of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) alongside its co-founders, Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande.

Informing about the decision, the organisers released a press note saying, "As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today. Indian Supercross Racing League and Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date."

In addition to this, other celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Sanya Malhotra, Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Bachchan, Pulkit Samrat, and Suniel Shetty expressed their grief over the unfortunate crashing of Air India Flight AI171 going from Ahmedabad to London just after takeoff.

Along with the rescue operation, an investigation into the cause of the crash is also currently underway.

