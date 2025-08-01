August 01, 2025 7:42 PM हिंदी

I&B Ministry confirms 1st National Award for SRK in ‘Jawan’, actor shares award with Vikrant Massey

Shah Rukh Khan conferred with 1st National Award for ‘Jawan’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been in the industry for close to 35 years, is set to receive his first National Award for his work in his action film ‘Jawan’.

On Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took to their X, formerly Twitter, and shared the news. Vikrant Massey was feted with the honour for this work in the surprise hit, '12th Fail'.

SRK started his journey as a theatre actor, and over the period of time worked in television when the medium was making in-roads in India. He later transitioned to cinema making him the most successful actor to have transitioned from television to cinema.

He made his debut with ‘Deewana’, and went on to do anti-hero roles in ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Darr’ before he established himself as the eternal King of Romance with modern Hindi classic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

In the past couple of years, the actor seems to have changed his trajectory, and is concentrating more on the action genre considering his recent releases of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’.

Earlier, SRK was reported to have suffered an injury to his muscles on the sets of his upcoming film ‘King’. The actor, who was last seen in ‘Dunki’, was rushed to the USA for treatment. He left the shoot of ‘King’ mid-way, and is reported to have taken a month-long break from the film’s shoot.

King Khan is not new to injuries, and has practically worked through pain and injuries. In December 2001, SRK had suffered a spinal injury while performing an action sequence for a special appearance in Krishna Vamsi's Shakti: The Power. He was subsequently diagnosed with a prolapsed disc, and attempted multiple alternative therapies.

None of these provided a permanent solution to the injury, which caused him severe pain while shooting several of his films. In 2003, his condition worsened, and he had to undergo anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery at Wellington Hospital in London.

Vikrant too has followed the footsteps of SRK as he is also one of the finest actors to transition from television to cinema.

--IANS

aa/

