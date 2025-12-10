Shah Rukh Khan calls Ishaan Khatter, Janhavi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' as 'gentle, honest & soulful'

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Megastar Shah Rukh Khan has taken to his social media account to express his thoughts over filmmaker Karan Johar’s movie 'Homebound'.

The actor shared his thoughts and wrote, “#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special! @ghaywan #IshaanKhatter @vishaljethwa06 #JanhviKapoor #KaranJohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorvamehta18”.

The movie that was released in October stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhavi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar was elated to have made it to the London leg of the screening of his much-acclaimed drama “Homebound”. The special screening organised by director Gurinder Chadha was also attended by protagonists Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Dropping a couple of photos from the 'Homebound' screening on social media, Karan wrote, "Made it to the London leg of our @homeboundthefilm campaign & it was a night filled with the warmest love, familiar and new faces and a whole lot of support for our film. (sic)." Earlier in November, Karan, along with the team of Homebound, had also attended the screening of the movie in Los Angeles.

Taking to his social media handle, Karan posted a string of photographs featuring Ishaan, Vishal Jethwa, and Bela, along with director Neeraj Ghaywan. He wrote, “The journey of #Homebound around the world continues, this time in LA, with a screening attended by @belabajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, alongside the cast & crew! Super grateful & thrilled that you could be there for our film, Bela.”

Prior to this, Martin Scorsese, who is the executive producer of the drama, hosted a screening of "Homebound" in New York City. Shedding further light on the movie, the director of Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan, shared in a statement, “Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

