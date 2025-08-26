August 26, 2025 10:08 PM हिंदी

Shagun Sharma recalls getting a compliment from her on-screen parents Smirti Irani & Amar Upadhyay

Shagun Sharma recalls getting a compliment from her on-screen parents Smirti Irani & Amar Upadhyay?

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Shagun Sharma, who is seen as Paridhi Virani in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2", recalled getting a compliment from her on-screen parents, Smirti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shagun was asked, "Do you have any funny or memorable moments while working with Smirti Irani and Amar Upadhyay?"

Speaking to IANS, she revealed that Smirti and Amar recently complimented her, saying that she is a very good actor, and with time, she has only become better. They added that Shagun seems to get more comfortable with every role she plays.

"Hearing such compliments from senior actors makes me feel really good. If they appreciate you, it means you must be doing something right," she shared.

Revealing what it was like performing in front of an actor like Smriti, Shagun said: "As an actor, my job is to perform, and I managed to do that. But in the beginning, there was hesitation—whether to hug in a scene or not, how comfortable it would be. If I look back at the first few episodes, I feel I could have done better. But now the comfort level is great, and I know I’d do those scenes much more naturally".

Talking about playing a negative role in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2", Shagun stated: "The biggest reason was that such a big show is making a comeback, and I was offered a character I had never played before. The role has so many layers of negativity that give me a chance to explore a lot. I felt it was the right time and the perfect opportunity to take it up."

When asked if she feels that old shows making a comeback will affect the popularity of new shows, she said that when old shows return, they bring a sense of nostalgia for viewers.

"However, new shows have freshness—you don’t know what to expect from them. Both have their own space and excitement. Nostalgia cannot take away the charm of a new story," Shagun concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch set for Sep 9 with major upgrades

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch set for Sep 9 with major upgrades

Karan Johar is proud of his courage to take a selfie in shorts: 'I acknowledge my delusion'

Karan Johar is proud of his courage to take a selfie in shorts: 'I acknowledge my delusion'

Pakistani Army turning Pashtun villages into battlegrounds: Report (File image)

Pakistani Army turning Pashtun villages into battlegrounds: Report

Pakistan’s organ trafficking network operates under state oversight: Report (File image)

Pakistan’s organ trafficking network operates under state oversight: Report

New US Ambassador to India could be 'direct line' to White House, says expert

New US Ambassador to India could be 'direct line' to White House, says expert

Baloch human rights activist slams Pakistani FM over 1971 Bangladesh genocide remarks

Baloch human rights activist slams Pakistani FM over 1971 Bangladesh genocide remarks

Bigg Boss 19: Massive showdown between Abhishek, Nehal over “chicken"

Bigg Boss 19: Massive showdown between Abhishek, Nehal over “chicken"

Dia Mirza reflects on all her strong character portrayals on Women's Equality Day 

Dia Mirza reflects on all her strong character portrayals on Women's Equality Day 

Genelia D'Souza's "day is filled with happiness“ as she shares candid photos with Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza's "day is filled with happiness“ as she shares candid photos with Riteish Deshmukh

Harjinder case spotlights need to separate individual misdeeds from Sikh identity: Report (Representational image)

Harjinder case spotlights need to separate individual misdeeds from Sikh identity: Report