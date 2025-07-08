Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf to miss Bangladesh T20Is due to injuries

Lahore, July 8 (IANS) Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan and pacer Haris Rauf have been left out of the 15-member squad due to injuries for the upcoming Bangladesh T20I tour.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled the squad with Salman Ali Agha continuing to lead the side in the T20Is. The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from July 20 to 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Vice-captain Shadab recently underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder in the UK, addressing an issue that had been bothering him for some time.

Meanwhile, Rauf has been ruled out after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring injury during the San Francisco Unicorns' recent victory over the Texas Super Kings in the ongoing 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season.

In Rauf’s absence, pacer Salman Mirza has been called up to the national squad. Mirza impressed during PSL Season 9 with Lahore Qalandars, taking nine wickets in four matches at an average of 15.00 and an economy rate of 9.64.

The Pakistan team is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16, with the T20I series beginning on July 20. The second and third matches will be played on July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two sides last faced off in May this year, when Pakistan secured a 3-0 series sweep at home.

After the series against Bangladesh, Pakistan will tour West Indies for white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from August 1.

The squad for the white-ball series against West Indies will be announced in due course, PCB said.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

--IANS

ab/