Shabir Ahluwalia: Nothing scarier than choosing to be an actor

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Popular television star Shabir Ahluwalia, who made his acting debut 26 years ago with “Hip Hip Hurray” in 1999, said that being an actor is uncertain and scary because of the uncertainty.

With the overflow of content through social media, cinema and OTT, does it scare him that the small screen often gets sidelined?

Shabir told IANS: “I think there could be nothing scarier than choosing to be an actor.That's the scariest thing a person can do in his life because it's a profession where you really don't know what's going to happen the next day or the next project or the following year.”

He said that as an actor one must try and put their best foot forward.

“And you hope for the best.So there is nothing in your control. All you can do is put in your energy in making a good show. Making great content. And that's what we believe in,” Shabir added.

Shabir said: “We want to do something that is different. That is entertaining and it is different. But yet in a space that is very family oriented. And not going crazy in the name of creating content.”

He feels that if there is a great story and content, there will be takers.

“No matter what the medium is. It could be a film, television, YouTube or it could be OTT. Just believe in yourself and the project. And then hope for the best. And that's it,” he said.

Shabir’s latest work is Sony SAB's romantic-comedy, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil”. The show, which also stars Ashi Singh, is a passionate, fun love tale set against the backdrop of a crazy household.

It follows Kairi, a determined young woman raising her three siblings, clashes with Yug Sinha, a lawyer sceptical of women and scarred by his past. What begins as a fierce rivalry, with the two clashing at home and in court, soon turns into an unexpected journey of love, healing, and redefining family.

