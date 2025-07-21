Shabir Ahluwalia: In trying to be relevant, you often become irrelevant

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Actor Shabir Ahluwalia believes in doing “good work” and added that chasing constant visibility can make one become irrelevant.

Talking about how he keeps relevant if he’s not doing constant projects on the screen, Shabir told IANS: “I believe in just doing good work when it comes. In trying to be relevant, you often become irrelevant.”

“And that can happen in any field. You could end up just trying to do things like — ‘Oh, I need to be seen,’ ‘I need to be doing projects with this person or that person.’ I don’t believe in that.”

Shabir said he believes in his conviction.

The actor said: “I believe in doing work that I truly like, at my own pace. And whenever I do it, I know I’m going to try to bring out the best in myself—and in the project.”

He made his acting debut in 1999 with “Hip Hip Hurray”. However, it was his acting prowess in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahi To Milenge, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Kayamath.

The actor also featured in two films Shootout at Lokhandwala, which released in 2007, based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout, a real-life gun battle between gangsters and the Mumbai Police.

A year later, he was seen in Mission Istaanbul, an action thriller film based on an organisation Al Johara which bears a resemblance to Qatar-based news channel, which was criticized by the White House as being an outlet for terrorists.

Shabir’s latest work is Sony SAB's romantic-comedy, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil”. The show, which also stars Ashi Singh, is a passionate, fun love tale set against the backdrop of a crazy household.

It follows Kairi, a determined young woman raising her three siblings, clashes with Yug Sinha, a lawyer sceptical of women and scarred by his past. What begins as a fierce rivalry, with the two clashing at home and in court, soon turns into an unexpected journey of love, healing, and redefining family.

