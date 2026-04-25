April 25, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

Shabana Azmi reunites with the 'Fire' team Nandita Das & Deepa Mehta

Shabana Azmi reunites with the 'Fire' team Nandita Das & Deepa Mehta

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi got a chance to reunite with the team of her 1996 release, "Fire".

On Saturday, Shabana took to her official Instagram account and published a picture posing with her 'Fire' co-star Nandita Das and director Deepa Mehta.

In the photo, Shabana is seen twinning with Deepa in black attire with identical dupattas, while Nandita opted for a yellow saree.

Standing in the middle, Nandita had her hands around both Shabana and Deepa.

"#Deepa Mehta and I are wearing identical dupattas by sheer coincidence ! Shukr hai #Nandita Das is in yellow ! (sic)," she captioned the post.

"Fire" is the first installment of Deepa Mehta's Elements trilogy, succeeded by "Earth" (1998) and "Water" (2005).

Loosely inspired by Ismat Chughtai's 1942 story, "Lihaaf" ("The Quilt") "Fire" is one of the first mainstream Hindi films to talk about a lesbian relationship.

Following the release of the movie back in 1998, several protests were staged, leading to a public dialogue around issues such as homosexuality and freedom of speech.

Shabana keeps turning back the clock, sharing precious memories with her loved ones on social media.

Earlier this month, she posted a lovely childhood memory with her brother Baba Azmi and mother Shaukat Azmi.

She dropped an old picture from her childhood days on her Insta in which her younger brother, Baba Azmi, was hugging their mother, while Shabana had her hands up in the air.

The veteran actress admitted that she had raised her hands out of sheer insecurity, as she wanted to shift the attention to herself.

"I remember clearly when this photo was taken at our small room in #Red Flag Hall. My younger brother #Baba Azmi was clinging to mummy and I put my hands up to cover up my insecurity and draw attention to myself !!!", Shabana wrote the caption.

--IANS

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