Shaan opens up on female singers given fewer lines in duets: This is becoming a new trend

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Shaan has shed light on how female singers are given fewer lines compared to their male counterparts in the music industry.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he was asked about the growing disparity between male and female singers in the industry.

Shaan shared that it is becoming an increasing trend. He pointed out that earlier, both male and female singers used to be at par with each other, with equal lines and importance.

He told IANS, "I agree, this is becoming a new trend. When there used to be duets back in the 90s, there used to be similar lines. Both the singers used to sing in the same scale and both used to have the same importance in the song, but today that is not the case."

Recently, a lot of female singers have raised their displeasure regarding female representation in the industry.

Shreya Ghoshal talked about the lack of female artists in the Indian music industry and highlighted the need for women songwriters for a better representation of their perspective.

During the same conversation, Shaan also talked about Arijit Singh's decision to retire from playback singing.

Shaan urged everyone to have patience. He said that Arijit will share the thought behind stepping away from playback singing when he feels the time is correct.

"Today, all over the internet, a lot of people are trying to read between the lines. Everyone is coming up with their own interpretation and theories about why Arijit took this decision. Just be a little patient, he might just share some day, why he did what he did. Till then, there are other issues to be discussed," he said.

Arijit shocked everyone as he announced that he had decided not to take up any new assignments as a playback singer. The unexpected decision was conveyed through an Instagram post.

--IANS

pm/

