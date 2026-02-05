Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to embark on five-day India visit today

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Seychelles President Patrick Herminie will travel to India for a State Visit from Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It will be Herminie's first visit to India since assuming office in October last year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He is on a five-day visit till February 10.

During his visit, the Seychelles President will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with PM Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

His visit to India also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Patrick Herminie will then travel to Chennai and Mumbai, where he is scheduled to attend business events.

The MEA noted that his visit to India is expected to give further momentum to the wide-ranging cooperation between the two nations.

"Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour for India in the Indian Ocean region and holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South," read a statement issued by the MEA ahead of the visit.

"The visit of President Herminie to India, following the visit of the Vice President of India to Seychelles in October 2025, is expected to lend further momentum to wide-ranging cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries," it added.

Herminie was sworn in as the sixth President of Seychelles during a national ceremony held at Unity Stadium in October 2025. Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony as India's representative.

During the visit, Vice President Radhakrishnan met Herminie at the State House in Victoria and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

He also extended warm greetings to President Herminie on his assumption of office on behalf of the Government and people of India. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region and the Global South, the Vice President's office said.

Radhakrishnan also met Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay at the State House to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Both leaders discussed the multi-faceted India–Seychelles relationship, rooted in shared heritage, culture, and people-to-people ties", the MEA said.

Diplomatic ties between India and Seychelles were established after the latter's independence in 1976. When Seychelles attained freedom on June 29, 1976, a contingent from the Indian Naval Ship, INS Nilgiri, participated in the Independence Day celebrations, according to the MEA.

The Indian Mission was established in 1979 in Victoria, with the High Commissioner based in Dar-es-Salaam and concurrently accredited to Seychelles.

The first resident High Commissioner was appointed in 1987, while Seychelles opened its resident mission in New Delhi in 2008.

