Severe humanitarian crisis in Balochistan amid Pak Army operations: Rights body

Quetta, Oct 4 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Saturday alleged that the ongoing military operations by the Pakistan Army in the Zehri region of Balochistan over the past week have caused a severe humanitarian and human rights crisis.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the region in Khuzdar district of the province has been placed under siege, with a curfew enforced and civilian movement heavily restricted.

"Villages including Nicharah, Pandran, Khumbi, and Balbal have been affected, with residents reporting shortages of food, clean water, and access to medical care. The military presence and restrictions have worsened the already dire conditions," the rights body stated.

According to Paank, despite the gravity of the situation, media coverage is absent, and no relief efforts have reached the area.

The rights body called the Pakistani government's failure to respond promptly and effectively a violation of international humanitarian and human rights laws.

Paank demanded immediate humanitarian aid and medical assistance, restoration of civilian access to basic needs, and a transparent investigation into the crisis. It also called for intervention by national and international human rights organisations and to take urgent action to protect civilian lives and hold those responsible accountable.

Earlier on Thursday, the human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that during the ongoing military operation in Zehri, civilians were targetted.

Citing reports, the rights body stated that bombardment and shelling resulted in civilian casualties, including two elderly women, while countless families have been displaced and are living in fear and terror. It added that Homes, standing crops, water sources, and solar power systems are being destroyed, putting the survival of the local population at risk.

“The entire area has been placed under siege, with all routes blocked. The supply of food, water, and medicines has been halted, hospitals are deprived of doctors and basic medical care, and internet and communication networks have also been suspended,” the BYC stated.

According to the rights body, earlier this week, a curfew was imposed, while women, children, and the elderly were subjected to severe violence during house raids.

“These incidents are not isolated but reflect systematic human rights violations and war crimes. A complete media blackout has been enforced, and access to relief activities has been blocked to conceal the truth. This conduct is intolerable. Targeting civilians, destroying basic infrastructure, and obstructing humanitarian aid are blatant violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws,” the BYC asserted.

