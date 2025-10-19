October 19, 2025 2:48 PM हिंदी

Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 2.16 lakh crore in market value

Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 2.16 lakh crore in market value

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The combined market valuation of seven of India’s top 10 most valued companies rose by Rs 2.16 lakh crore last week, led by strong gains in Bharti Airtel and other heavyweight stocks.

The rise came in line with a positive trend in the broader market, as the BSE Sensex jumped 1,451.37 points, or 1.75 per cent, during the week.

Among the top 10 firms, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever posted gains in their market capitalisation.

However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a decline in their valuations.

Bharti Airtel recorded strong gains, adding Rs 41,254.73 crore to reach a valuation of Rs 11.47 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation surged by Rs 40,123.88 crore to Rs 10,26,491.35 crore, while HDFC Bank added Rs 33,185.59 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 15,40,210.78 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s valuation also rose sharply by Rs 28,903.45 crore to Rs 6,65,899.19 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s market value increased by Rs 17,774.65 crore to Rs 6.12 lakh crore, and State Bank of India added Rs 7,938.34 crore to reach Rs 8.21 lakh crore.

On the losing side, Infosys’ valuation fell by Rs 30,306.35 crore to Rs 5.99 lakh crore, while TCS slipped Rs 23,807.01 crore to Rs 10.72 lakh crore.

LIC’s market capitalisation also dipped by Rs 7,684.87 crore to Rs 5.60 lakh crore.

Among the country’s most valued companies are HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, and LIC.

Analysts said the surge in market valuations reflects renewed investor confidence, supported by strong corporate earnings and a bullish sentiment in equities.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Karan Deol calls father Sunny Deol his biggest ‘strength and inspiration’ in birthday tribute

Karan Deol calls father Sunny Deol his biggest ‘strength and inspiration’ in birthday tribute

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear eight civilians in Balochistan: Report

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear eight civilians in Balochistan: Report

Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 2.16 lakh crore in market value

Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 2.16 lakh crore in market value

Shikha Malhotra reveals why Shah Rukh Khan never makes anyone feel like they’re working with a superstar

Shikha Malhotra reveals why Shah Rukh Khan never makes anyone feel like they’re working with a superstar

Pakistan: Four coal miners die after inhaling poisonous methane gas in Balochistan

Pakistan: Four coal miners die after inhaling poisonous methane gas in Balochistan

Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital ahead of her delivery

Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital ahead of her delivery

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali in a playful ‘dolly inspired outfit

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Diwali in a playful ‘dolly inspired outfit

India’s retail inflation likely to ease further in October: Report

India’s retail inflation likely to ease further in October: Report

RJD's Madan Shah breaks down outside Lalu's residence, claims tickets being sold for Rs 2.7 crore

RJD's Madan Shah breaks down outside Lalu's residence, claims tickets on sale for Rs 2.7 crore

Leylah Fernandez wins fifth career title with Japan Open triumph

Leylah Fernandez lifts fifth career title with Japan Open win