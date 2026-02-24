'Seva Teerth' to continuously advance sacred duty-yajna of national service: PM Modi

February 24, 2026 6:32 PM हिंदी

'Seva Teerth' to continuously advance the sacred duty-yajna of national service: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the newly constructed ‘Seva Teerth’, the new Prime Minister’s Office, will continuously advance the sacred duty-yajna of national service and serve as a centre of citizen empowerment rather than a display of power.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that on the auspicious occasion of Yugabda 5127, Vikram Samvat 2082, Phalguna Shukla Ashtami, the first meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at Seva Tirtha.

“Today, on the day of Yugabda 5127, Vikram Samvat 2082, Phalguna Shukla Ashtami, the first meeting of the Central Cabinet was held at the newly constructed Seva Tirtha,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He described the meeting as historic and said several unprecedented decisions were taken in the interest of the country.

“On this occasion, the Cabinet also resolved that Seva Tirtha, built on the foundation of Swadeshi thinking, modern form, and the infinite potential of 140 crore countrymen, will continuously advance the sacred duty-yajna of national service,” PM Modi stated.

Calling the building a symbol of New India’s reconstruction, he said that after Independence, governments functioned from the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block, preserving legacy and shaping the future.

Prime Minister Modi said Seva Tirtha represents the vision of an India whose thinking is rooted in its own traditions, whose form is modern and whose capabilities are limitless.

PM Modi also recalled the historical significance of the site, noting that Seva Tirtha has been constructed where temporary barracks stood during the British era.

“Establishing an active institution of national governance at the same location symbolises the transformation of New India,” PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister stressed that constitutional values will guide the work culture at Seva Tirtha.

PM Modi said governance from this premise will be linked to the dignity, equality and justice of every citizen.

The Cabinet reiterated that every decision taken there will be inspired by the sentiment of “Nagrik Devo Bhava”, meaning the citizen is like God.

Prime Minister Modi said the focus will remain on simplifying the life of the last person in the country and strengthening a governance model that is transparent, sensitive and accountable.

