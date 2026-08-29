Sergio Gor's J&K remark subtle message directed at Pakistan: Report

Hong Kong, Aug 29 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's remark describing the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as “an important part of India” was welcomed by some as a significant indication that Washington may be moving closer to New Delhi’s position on the region, a report has stated.

While Pakistan Foreign Ministry branded Gor's statement “irresponsible” and “factually incorrect”, India's Ministry of External Affairs dismissed Islamabad’s reaction, saying there was “no reason to comment on Pakistan’s frustration”,

Vivek Mishra, Deputy Director of strategic studies at the Observer Research Foundation in Delhi, interpreted Gor's remark as “subtle messaging” directed at Pakistan: a reminder that Washington’s backing was not unconditional, according to a report in leading daily South China Morning Post (SCMP).

He described Jammu and Kashmir’s recent trajectory as “largely peaceful and development-oriented”, drawing a contrast with summer unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where security forces have used force against demonstrators seeking governance reforms and relief from rising prices.

Priyajit Debsarkar, a London-based South Asia analyst, told SCMP that Gor’s remark was “more than a diplomatic slip”. He said that it reflected a “change of stance by a senior American representative,” suggesting Washington was “probably not happy” with the ceasefires in the US-Israel war against Iran that Pakistan had mediated.

“Gor’s visit and his suggestion that the US might downgrade its travel advisory to Kashmir – praising authorities for making ‘some incredible steps in keeping this area safer and making it more safe’– were welcomed by some as an American vote of confidence in the region’s recovery,” the SCMP report mentioned.

Mishra expected the recent development would “boost business sentiment”, irrespective of its implications in US foreign policy.

He noted that Gor had consistently spoken positively about India-US ties since taking up his post, even as a trade deal had taken longer to materialise than his optimism had suggested.

“We have been hearing that a trade deal is around the corner,” Mishra told SCMP, but “the Trump administration has not been budging from some negotiating points, and neither has India”.

According to the report, observers believe that both sides appear to be making efforts to mend ties strained by trade tensions and Washington’s recent rapprochement with India’s regional rival.

Gor said on Monday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would visit India again in October, his second trip since May — a move Mishra believes could pave the way for President Donald Trump’s long-awaited visit to India.

--IANS

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