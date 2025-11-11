Indian stock market continues upward trend as IT, auto stocks lead

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The domestic equity indices closed at a higher note for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amid buying in IT, auto, metal and FMCG sectors. The rally was further sustained by positive global cues as the US Senate passed a bill to end the longest-ever federal shutdown.

Sensex ended the session at 83,871.32, up 335.97 points or 0.40 per cent. The 30-share index opened trading higher at 83,671.52 against the last session's closing of 83,535.35. The index rose further to hit an intraday high at 83,936.47, buoyed by persistent buying in IT and auto stocks.

Nifty closed at 25,694.95, up 120 points or 0.47 per cent.

"The domestic market opened on a subdued note amid concerns over potential implications of the Delhi explosion. However, it recovered smartly and closed at the day’s high, supported by global cues as the U.S. Senate passed a bill to end the longest-ever federal shutdown," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Importantly, the Q2 results season is nearing its end and is expected to conclude on a positive note, driven by better-than-expected performance by the broader market, he added.

BEL, Adani Ports, Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Tech, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were the top gainers from the Sensex basket. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, and Tata Motors PV ended the session in negative territory.

The majority of sectoral indices ended the session green amid continued buying momentum. Nifty IT rose 428 points or 1.20 per cent, Nifty Auto surged 288 points or 1.07 per cent, Nifty FMCG increased 188 points or 0.34 per cent, and Nifty Bank jumped 200 points or 0.35 per cent.

Broader indices experienced a mixed approach amid buying in midcap and selling in smallcap stocks. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 302 points or 0.50 per cent, Nifty Small Cap 100 fell 37 points or 0.21 per cent, and Nifty 100 closed 109 points or 0.42 per cent.

--IANS

aps/na