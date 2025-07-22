Selena Gomez reflects on 'the most beautiful year of my life'

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez has talked about "the most beautiful year" of her life as she prepares to celebrate her 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

In a post on Instagram, Selena wrote: "As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you.

"Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love."

The “Wolf” hitmaker said that as she steps into this new year, she is “filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL."

Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December after more than a year of dating, but the music producer said they haven't had time to start planning their big day yet.

However, he revealed the couple is hoping to take some time over the summer to start putting together plans for the wedding, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on Jake Shane‘s Therapuss podcast, Blanco said: “Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much. I’ve realised I haven’t really had much time off in a while and I’m about to just, I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff.”"

--IANS

dc/