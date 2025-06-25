Sekhar Kammula's 'Kuberaa' emerges blockbuster as film's world wide gross estimate goes past 100 crore mark

Chennai, June 25(IANS) Director Sekhar Kammula's critically acclaimed bilingual film, 'Kuberaa', featuring actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, on Wednesday turned a blockbuster, with the makers officially announcing that the film's world wide gross estimate had gone past the Rs 100 crore mark.

The film's official X handle, Kuberaa Movie, released a poster that read "Unanimous Mega Blockbuster 100+ crore World Wide Gross Estimate" and wrote, "Wealth. Wisdom. And now... ₹100+CR worth of WAVE. #Kuberaa rules with a grand century at the box office."

The film, which has come in for widespread appreciation, opened to strong reviews, with the performances of its lead cast coming in for praise from various sections of society.

In fact, Mega star Chiranjeevi, who participated as the Chief Guest in the success meet of the film that was held on Sunday, said that nobody else could have done the character of Deva other than Dhanush and that he couldn't recognize Dhanush initially while watching the movie as the actor seemed so involved in the character.

"I see this movie as an experience rather than a film. It felt like it was happening in real life," said Chiranjeevi.

"The character that touched my heart in this film is Deva. No one else can do this character except Dhanush," he said and turned to Dhanush to say to him, "It has become a regular affair for you. But let me wish you in advance. Congratulations, the award for best actor should definitely come to you. If you win, everyone will be proud. Otherwise, there is no meaning for National Awards. Definitely, you will win."

Chiranjeevi also praised actors Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and the film's director Sekhar Kammula for their contributions to the film.

Talking about director Sekhar Kammula, Chiranjeevi said the gifted director had made each movie of his like a gem and had managed to win a permanent place in the hearts of audiences.

Apart from Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, 'Kuberaa' also features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role. On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film, which has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera has been bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

--IANS

mkr/