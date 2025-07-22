July 22, 2025 3:28 PM हिंदी

Seerat Kapoor reflects on getting hurt while filming ‘Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam’: ‘Pain will be worth it’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor has opened up about a challenging moment from the sets of “Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam,” where she sustained an injury during filming.

Reflecting on the experience, Seerat shared that despite the pain, she believes it will all be worth it in the end. She recently took to social media to reveal the physical demands of her performance. In a video she posted, the actress is seen soothing her red, bruised hands with an ice pack—an aftermath of filming a powerful and emotionally charged climax sequence.

Talking about the experience, Seerat shared, “I recall the time when we were shooting the final climax sequence. I had worn bangles for the scene, and on completion, we were unable to remove them due to swollen wrists. While the production and team ensured all safety and security measures were in place, some experiences are inevitable specially when taking the method acting route. Nonetheless, when the film releases to our audience, it will all be worth it.”

“Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam” features Seerat alongside veteran actor JD Chakravarthy and is slated for release next month in five languages. This pan-India psychological suspense thriller will present Seerat in a never-before-seenbold and intense avatar. “Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam,” meaning “Death is Certain for the Born,” will delve into the complexities of the human mind.

Seerat Kapoor had earlier spoken about her experiences working in both Tollywood and Bollywood. She shared that each industry had helped sharpen her skills as an artist.

“Each industry has sharpened a different part of me as an artist. The South film industry has given me opportunities to play characters charged with emotional depth, which, in turn, has encouraged me to experiment with my screen presence and chose characters that have helped me understand myself better as an actor. Bollywood has showcased me in a more glamorous, subtle but layered light. This contrast has taught me when to be feisty and when to let silence speak. It’s inspiring to be part of the movies at a time when regional cinema is only growing in global recognition.”

--IANS

ps/

