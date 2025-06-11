June 11, 2025 12:03 AM हिंदी

Second single 'Jillelama' from actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' released

A still from 'Kiss'

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) The makers of director Satish's upcoming romantic entertainer, 'Kiss', featuring actor Kavin in the lead, on Tuesday released the lyrical video of Jillelama, the second single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Kavin, who shared the link to the lyrical video of the foot-tapping romantic number that shows two people deeply in love, wrote, "Thank you boys @JenMartinmusic @VishnuEdavan1 #Jillelama @adithyarkM @thisispriyamali @romeopicturesoffl @dancersatz @thepreethiasrani @harish_dop @sureshchandraaoffl sir @peterhein master @rcpranav @iamgunashekar @sonymusic_south."

The peppy romantic number, which has lyrics by Vishnu Edavan, has music by Jen Martin. It has been rendered by Adithya RK and Priya Mali.

The Kiss, which was originally expected to release in March this year, is now slated to hit screens in July this year. It has triggered great interest as it is being directed by well known dance choreographer Satish and features as female lead Preeti Asrani, the actress who played the lead in director Manthira Moorthy’s critically acclaimed film, 'Ayothya'.

A teaser released earlier by the unit showed Kavin playing a guy who is extremely violent in the film, with an aversion for romance and love. His aversion is so much that he even shuts a shop in order to protest Valentine's Day. The teaser ends with Preeti Asrani taking a romantic interest in Kavin and asking him to tell her about his first kiss...

The film has music by independent musician Jen Martin. It may be recalled that producer Raahul had, in January this year, officially announced that the film had been wrapped up. The producer had then said, “Cut… the cake because it’s a wrap for #Kavin’s next & #RomeoPictures4. Releasing in theatres this March! What a fun ride it has been working with the super talented @kavin_m_0431 @dancersatz & @dop_harish. Waiting for everyone to see the magic you both have created. Special thanks to dear @jenmartinmusic @peterheinofflsir, Thank you for giving us extraordinary stunts. Thank you Art director #MohanMahendiran sir for your constant support. @preethiasrani_ @editorrcpranav @teamaimpr @thetabsofficial.”

The film has stunts by Peter Hein and cinematography by Harish. Mohan Mahendiran has taken care of the art direction department and Pranav is in charge of editing.

--IANS

mkr/

