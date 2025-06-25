June 25, 2025 8:59 PM हिंदी

Scarlett Johansson signs letter to Congress urging saving of food stamp program for underprivileged Americans

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has joined a group of Hollywood royalties, who are urging Congress to avoid cutting vital programs for underprivileged Americans.

The ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ star signed her name to an open letter alongside more than 30 other actors, musicians and celebs, in partnership with Feeding America, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The letter asks the country's 535 members of Congress to consider the needs of millions of Americans and avoid making cuts to SNAP and Medicaid programs as they finalise President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful" budget plan.

The letter reads, "Dear Members of Congress, We all have powerful memories of sharing meals with friends, with family and even with strangers in moments of celebration, grief or everything in between. Food is a beautiful way humans show care, compassion and love to those around us. It’s a fundamental part of the human experience and a basic right we all deserve”.

As per ‘People’, citing that about 15.5 million children and 7.2 million seniors rely on SNAP and Medicaid, the letter explains, "These programs make it possible for them to live more healthily and with dignity, in turn helping communities across America to thrive”.

The letter claims that Congress' spending bill would make "some of the largest cuts to SNAP and Medicaid in U.S. history", and that it could strip food security from hundreds of thousands of Americans, adding, "This is unacceptable and wrong. It is not how people in this country treat each other when facing hard times”.

While Johansson, 40, is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, she grew up under different circumstances. In 2023, she penned an open letter to show her support for ‘Feeding America’, writing how she and her twin brother, Hunter, grew up as "normal kids" who ate hot meals for school lunch alongside the rest of their classmates.

"Now, as an adult, I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for those meals”, she wrote, in part. "My family relied on public assistance, and the meals I ate at school were part of the free school lunch program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to students from low-income families”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

