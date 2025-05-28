May 28, 2025 3:15 PM हिंदी

Scarlett Johansson: I grew up in a very funny household

Scarlett Johansson: I grew up in a very funny household

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) For Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson humour is a huge part of her life, and said that she couldn't imagine "being with somebody who wasn't funny".

The Hollywood star, who is married to comedian Colin Jost, told Collider: "My husband's a comedy writer, and I couldn't imagine ever being with somebody who wasn't funny. I grew up in a very funny household.”

“My dad is Danish and has a very dry sense of humour, and my mom is Jewish, so that's culturally a big part of our identity. It's certainly a certain kind of humour, and growing up in New York, that's another layer of it, of course. So, I see the ironic humour, also, in terrible things."

Johansson has made her directorial debut with 'Eleanor the Great', the new drama film starring June Squibb and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and she's admitted to being inspired by "very New York-centric" films, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress-turned-director shared: "Some people have great references, and I've worked with people that have great references, where they say, 'This is the Bergman moment,' or this or whatever … I don't think I had, really, so many references. Not intentionally.

"But the script did remind me a lot of movies that I love that are specific to independent films from the ‘90s and early aughts that are very New York-centric, whether it's 'Living Out Loud' or like 'Crossing Delancey' or some Woody Allen films. It felt like the potential for that stuff."

Meanwhile, the actress recently cited 'Lost in Translation', the 2003 comedy-drama movie, as a turning point in her career.

The film star - who appeared alongside Bill Murray in the acclaimed movie - told Vanity Fair magazine: "After 'Lost in Translation', every role that I was offered for years was ‘the girlfriend,’ ‘the other woman,’ a sex object - I couldn’t get out of the cycle. It sort of felt like, ‘Oh, I guess this is my identity now as an actor.’ There wasn’t much I could do with that."

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Mithila Palkar looks ravishing, radiant in first poster of her Tamil debut ‘Oho Enthan Baby’

Mithila Palkar looks ravishing, radiant in first poster of her Tamil debut ‘Oho Enthan Baby’

‘Anupamaa’ actor Shivam Khajuria reveals the emotional story behind his tattoos

‘Anupamaa’ actor Shivam Khajuria reveals the emotional story behind his tattoos

Pankit Thakker breaks silence after advertising company files complaint against him

Pankit Thakker breaks silence after advertising company files complaint against him

Govt pushing for quality standards to help Indian products go global: Nidhi Khare

Govt pushing for quality standards to help more Indian products go global: Nidhi Khare

‘Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti’ reverberates at Gujarat’s Babasaheb Ambedkar University

‘Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti’ reverberates at Gujarat’s Babasaheb Ambedkar University

Indian-origin leader Adhin set to play key role as Suriname votes for historic change

Indian-origin leader Adhin set to play key role as Suriname votes for historic change

Kareena Kapoor backs game-changing menstrual health initiative in Gujarat schools

Kareena Kapoor backs game-changing menstrual health initiative in Gujarat schools

Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes moments from her stunning Cannes 2025 looks

Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes moments from her stunning Cannes 2025 looks

Miley Cyrus releases new album with surprise performance at fan event

Miley Cyrus releases new album with surprise performance at fan event

Scarlett Johansson: I grew up in a very funny household

Scarlett Johansson: I grew up in a very funny household