SC to hear on Monday plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, challenging the detention of the Leh-based climate activist.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria will take up the matter for hearing on October 6.

In a tweet posted on social media platform X on Friday, Angmo said, “I have sought relief from the Supreme Court of India through a Habeas Corpus petition against Sonam Wangchuk's detention. It is one week today. Still, I have no information about Wangchuk's health, the condition he is in, nor the grounds of detention.”

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs held Sonam Wangchuk responsible for inciting violence in Leh town.

Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since September 10, and when violence started in the town, he broke his fast and escaped from the spot in an ambulance.

The activist was later detained under the National Safety Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Both the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), spearheading the agitation for statehood and the UT's inclusion in the 6th Schedule, have demanded unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk and all others detained on September 24, in addition to fixing responsibility for the firing in which four civilians were killed.

Four locals identified as Jigmet Dorjey of Kharnak, Rinchen Dadul of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail of Igoo, and Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbucha lost their lives in the firing.

The UT administration has maintained that the security forces had to open fire in self-defence when unruly protesters pelted stones and torched a CRPF vehicle with the intention of burning alive the jawans inside the vehicle.

The mob also torched the local BJP office and the office of the LAB, while the vehicle of DGP S.D. Singh Jamwal was smashed, and the police chief escaped with bruises.

Wangchuk, a prominent activist from Ladakh, has been widely respected for his work in education, environmental conservation, and other social causes. He has been a vocal advocate for education reforms and sustainable development in Ladakh.

Over the years, Wangchuk has received national and international recognition for his efforts in creating low-cost schooling models, promoting environmental conservation, and encouraging scientific innovation among students.

