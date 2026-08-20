SBI revises BSBD cash withdrawal charges; Rs 15 per transaction applicable from Oct 1

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) State Bank of India (SBI) has revised cash withdrawal charges for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts opened through the branch channel, with the changes coming into effect from October 1, the largest lender said in a public notice on Thursday.

Taking to the social media platform X, the state-owned bank stated under the revised rules, customers will continue to get four free cash withdrawals per month, while cash withdrawal transactions beyond the free limit will be charged Rs 15 plus applicable GST per transaction.

However, all digital transactions will continue to remain free without any restriction, according to the bank.

In addition, the bank also revised the treatment of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions. Earlier, AePS transactions under digital transactions were excluded while calculating the four free monthly transactions. Under the revised rule, this exclusion has been removed.

In its Q1FY27 earnings, SBI reported a 10.23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the first quarter of FY27, owing to strong growth in interest income, robust loan expansion and a sharp decline in bad loan provisions.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 21,121 crore for the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 19,160 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (Q1FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

According to the public sector lender's regulatory filing, operating profit rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 33,529 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 14.9 per cent to Rs 46,992 crore.

Shares of SBI on Thursday traded on a flat note at Rs 1048.05, an increase of 0.2 per cent on the BSE. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,234.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 798.60, as per the exchange data.

--IANS

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