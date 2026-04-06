April 06, 2026 9:53 AM हिंदी

Satinder Sartaaj shares glimpse of ‘love and companionship’ with Vicky Kaushal

Satinder Sartaaj shares glimpse of ‘love, art and companionship’ with Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Renowned Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, who is currently basking in the success of his hit track "Jaiye Sajana” from the blockbuster “Dhurandhar: The Revenge”, shared a string of glimpses with star Vicky Kaushal, tagging it as a “starry night of love, art and companionship.”

Sartaaj took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of images featuring him hugging Vicky, posing with the “Chhaava” star for a picture, smiling at the camera with actor Sunil Grover and many others.

For the caption, he wrote: “A starry night of Love, Art & Companionship. There are many bonds in Bombay & Punjab is the heart of those.. Thank you so much for such warmth & love - Dr. Satinder Sartaaj.”

Born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Satinder Sartaaj started his music career in his 20s. He shot to fame with the track "Sai" and, since then, has performed globally.

He made his film debut portraying Maharaja Duleep Singh in The Black Prince in 2017.

His big performance break was in 2008 when he got booked for a gig in Toronto, Ontario. The show's organisers had heard him singing on YouTube and wanted him to perform for the Punjabi-Canadian audience.

He took home the "Best International Act" at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards in 2011.

He debuted in the American film industry with the lead role in the movie The Black Prince, a historic biopic of Maharaja Duleep Singh. He has also acted in Punjabi films including Ikko Mikke and Kali Jotta.

Meanwhile, “Dhurandhar-The Reveng”, which is currently minting moolah at the box-office globally, is about an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

It is loosely inspired from Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events.

--IANS

dc/

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