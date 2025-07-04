July 04, 2025 7:23 PM हिंदी

Sasur-damad duo Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul bond over their mutual love for cycling

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The iconic Sasur and Damad jodi of Bollywood- Suniel Shetty, and KL Rahul have come together to support a new electric mobility startup. Joining them, is Suniel's actor son, Ahan Shetty.

In a video shared by K.L. Rahul on his social media handle, all three were seen enjoying a fun electric bike ride.

On several occasions, Suniel has been seen speaking highly of his son-in-law, K L Rahul, who married his daughter Athiya Shetty back in 2023 and was blessed with a baby girl - Evaarah in March this year.

When Rahul recently scored a brilliant century against England in Headingley, the proud father-in-law penned a heartfelt post on social media. Posting a pic of the right-handed wicket-keeper and batsman on Instagram, the 'Dhadkan' actor penned, "A knock that spoke less, but said everything. Proud of you son @klrahul."

On April 18, Suniel called Rahul his 'most cherished gift.

Wishing the cricketer on his 33rd birthday, the 'Border' actor shared a picture with him, and Ahan.

"Brother for Ahan, Life partner for Tia and a Son for Mana and Me. Wishing our most cherished gift a very very happy birthday @klrahul," he wrote in the caption.

On the professional front, Sunil will next be seen in Priyadarshan's "Hera Pheri 3", alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

After backing out from the project, Paresh finally announced his return to the popular franchise during a podcast with Himanshu Mehta.

When asked about the controversy surrounding the film, he said, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do."

"So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aayein, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now," he added.

--IANS

pm/

