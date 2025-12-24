Sara Ali Khan calls shooting Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re 'truly the best moments of 2020'

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan called shooting Aanand L. Rai's romantic entertainer "Atrangi Re" truly the best moments of 2020 for her as the project completed 4 years of release on Wednesday.

Calling the time spent on the set precious memories that she will keep close to her heart forever, Sara dropped a photo collage of some BTS moments from "Atrangi Re" on her Instagram Stories.

"4 years...How time flies sir @AanadLRai...Truly the best moments of 2020. I knew that then and such precious memories that I will cherish forever. I know that now," Sara wrote.

Penned by Himanshu Sharma and backed by T-Series Films, Colour Yellow Productions , and Cape of Good Films, the project also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in crucial roles.

"Atrangi Re" shares the journey of Rinku Suryavanshi (Played by Sara), who is madly in love with a magician named Sajjad (Played by Akshay). However, she is forced to marry Dr. Vishu (Played by Dhanush), a doctor who is already engaged to another woman.

Up next, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi in Mudassar Aziz's "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

A sequel to the 2019 drama "Pati Patni Aur Woh" starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, the movie is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on March 4, 2026.

Unveiling the cast and release date for the project, the makers wrote on social media, “Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya…Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai.!Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi aur #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi 4th March 2026.”

