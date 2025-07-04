July 04, 2025 3:54 PM हिंदी

Sara Ali Khan calls it a big day as Ibrahim's Sarzameen trailer out along with Metro... In Dino

Sara Ali Khan calls it a big day as Ibrahim's Sarzameen trailer out along with Metro... In Dino

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) It is a big day for former actress Amrita Singh as the trailer of her son Ibrahim Ali Khan's "Sarzameen" has been released on the same day as the theatrical release of daughter Sara Ali Khan's "Metro... In Dino".

Sharing the enchanting trailer of "Sarzameen" on her official IG, Sara penned the caption, "Today is Mommy’s day! Meri movie and bhai Jaans trailer...And if i can say so myself both are ..Go to the theatre now! And mark your calendar for the 25th of July!"

The preview of "Sarzameen" shows Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon, a man torn between his duty as a father and a soldier. We also see Kajol as Meher, a mother adamant about keeping her family together, and Ibrahim as Harman, a young man caught at a crossroads.

Spilling his excitement about being a part of the highly-awaited drama, Ibrahim shared, “Sarzameen is an emotional milestone I’ll carry forever. It challenged me in ways I never imagined, not just as an actor, but as a person too. My character is torn between love, loyalty, and truth, and navigating that emotional spectrum was the most intense learning curve."

Speaking about his experience of sharing the screen with Kajol and Prithviraj, he added, "It was a treasure trove to see Kajol Ma’am and Prithviraj Sir in action, they are so gracious and effortless in their art and this pushed me to put my best foot forward. Kayoze too pushed me in all the right ways, he demanded depth, stillness, and vulnerability. I have put my heart and soul into Sarzameen and I hope the audiences enjoy watching the film. Stories like Sarzameen deserve to be seen and felt by everyone, everywhere.”

Helmed by the first-time director Kayoze Irani "Sarzameen" is expected to be out on JioHotstar on July, 25th.

Talking about the drama, Irani added, “Sarzameen is my first feature film as a director and I am incredibly proud of it. This story came to me like a whisper and quickly became a roar I couldn’t ignore. It’s emotional, it’s intense, and it asks big questions but at its heart, it’s about love, identity, and finding your place in a messy world. It is resonant of the world today and it captures the complexity of it. Directing Kajol Ma’am, Prithviraj Sir, and Ibrahim was a surreal experience, they brought so much vulnerability to their characters, and that made all the difference.”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara' his tribute to the first Aashiqui film

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara' his tribute to the first Aashiqui film

Barcelona target Nico Williams signs eight-year extension with Athletic Club (Credit: Athletic Club/X)

Barcelona target Nico Williams signs eight-year extension with Athletic Club

Paras Chhabra reveals what really happened with Parag Tyagi and his dog after Shefali’s demise

Paras Chhabra reveals what really happened with Parag Tyagi and his dog after Shefali’s demise

Sara Ali Khan calls it a big day as Ibrahim's Sarzameen trailer out along with Metro... In Dino

Sara Ali Khan calls it a big day as Ibrahim's Sarzameen trailer out along with Metro... In Dino

Defence stocks up after govt’s Rs 1.05 lakh crore procurement drive

Defence stocks up over govt’s Rs 1.05 lakh crore procurement drive

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti pledges share worth Rs 93.6 crore for ‘personal use’

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti pledges share worth Rs 93.6 crore for ‘personal use’

Helly Shah calls her film transformation from baby bump to cabin crew 'not easy'

Helly Shah calls her film transformation from baby bump to cabin crew 'not easy'

Hansal Mehta questions the purpose of formulaic promotions: ‘Same actors, same podcasts’

Hansal Mehta questions the purpose of formulaic promotions: ‘Same actors, same podcasts’

US to start sending letters to trade partners on tariff hikes kicking in from Aug 1

US to start sending letters to trade partners on tariff hikes kicking in from Aug 1

Vivek Agnihotri treats with 'The Bengal Files' promo ahead of the 'Never Again USA Tour'

Vivek Agnihotri treats with 'The Bengal Files' promo ahead of the 'Never Again USA Tour'