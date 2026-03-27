Saqib Saleem headlines an action-packed clash between duty and revenge in Kaptaan

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) The makers of Amazon MX Player's upcoming series "Kaptaan" treated the fans with a captivating teaser of the drama on Friday.

The hard-hitting cop drama set in the heart of Jwalabad is being headlined by actor Saqib Saleem, who will be seen as SSP Samardeep, a celebrated supercop and encounter specialist with a past he can’t outrun.

Accompanying Saqib, the series also boasts a stellar cast featuring Siddharth Nigam, Kavita Kaushik, Varun Badola, Anjumm Shharma, Aarif Zakaria, Poojaa Gor, Vikram Kochhar and Anushka Kaushik in significant roles, along with others.

Produced by Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja under the banner of Baweja Studios, "Kaptaan" has been made under the direction of Jatin Wagle.

The show dives into a world where power, crime, and personal vendettas are deeply intertwined.

The teaser takes us into the worlds of SSP Samardeep and Kabir, which have come together by the hand of fate. While Samardeep is an encounter specialist who follows his own code that leans more towards justice than the rulebook, Kabir is a relentless force who is driven by revenge.

During his mission of wiping out crimes from Jwalabad and cracking down on a counterfeit alcohol network, SSP Samardeep exposes a deeper surge of crime. He uncovers a far deeper and more dangerous nexus at play.

As the situation spirals, the Kaptaan steps in to restore order, while rival forces led by Anjumm Shharma and Aarif Zakaria edge closer to a violent face-off.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Saqib wrote, "In and as Kaptaan (fire emoji) Ab System Badlega (fire emojis) Kaptaan, coming soon, only on Amazon MX Player for FREE! (sic)".

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the upcoming series expected to stream soon for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, and Amazon’s shopping app.

--IANS

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