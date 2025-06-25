Saqib Saleem enjoys biryani after 8 weeks of strict dieting regimen

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Crime Beat’, had his first cheat meal in over 8 weeks.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself. In the video, he can be seen sitting casually on his couch, and unboxing the delicious biryani, and saying that he gave up on carbs 8 weeks ago, and it’s now time for him to enjoy the lip-smacking biryani. The actor, who is into fitness, advocated for eating food in moderation.

He said that a person should eat everything but they should be mindful of the portion size and eat everything in moderation.

The actor, who is the son of famous restaurateur, Saleem Qureshi, shared that biryani is his favourite food before he finished the biryani from his plate without any trace.

He wrote in the caption, “For people asking biryani ki photos kahan hai .. aapke liye Poora video aaya hai !! Thoda hulla gulla hojaye ?? Next cheat meal Kya khao ?? comments mien bataiye”.

Earlier, the actor had penned a touching poem, as he took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in which he can be heard reciting the poem in background. The visuals capture the actor moving across the maximum city, on a railway station, on a beach, in the iconic ‘kaali peeli’ taxis as he questions human existence, and where does one fit in the grand scheme of the universe.

He said in Hindi, “Who am I? What am I? Why am I? What is my identity? Do I even exist or not? Do I see anyone? Maybe I have got lost? Then I am nothing special, am I a part of crowd? I cannot do this, I cannot do this, hearing this I doubt myself. But who am I, and what do I want, and why am I running away from my dreams? What is inside me? Are these dreams, or anger?”.

He further mentioned, “Who are mine? Nowadays there is a smell even in the special ones, why is there anger, from whom, what dreams are these, whose dreams are these, why are you having such dreams? Be your own God.There is nothing, still to hear, but remember, you are the hero of your life. So now open your eyes and don't worry, There’s nothing in ‘I’, you are not God, you are just his mistake”.

He also penned a note in the caption as he advised his followers to use headphones for better output.

