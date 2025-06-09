Sanya Malhotra: Was wearing fresh stitches and doing ‘Morni Banke’

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra revealed that she was injured during the shoot of the song “Morni Banke” from the 2018 film “Badhaai Ho”.

Sanya joined Farah Khan on her vlog on Youtube, where they discussed films and gorged on a burrito bowl.

Talking about her film “Mrs.”, which was released in 2023, Farah asked about the work she has done and how many films she has done now.

Sanya said: “14 or 15.”

Farah then said: “14 or 15 in 9 years is a lot. You have done this in Toaster, right?”

Sanya replied: “ But that's also very... Like a... Sexy song. Sexy steamy.”

Farah then said: “But you have not taken any acting school, no classes, nothing? So Dangal just happened, right? And you went on so many auditions, right?”

To which, Sanya said she did a auditions.

“And then I did a couple of ads. In fact, the first celebrity I ever saw in Mumbai was you,” Sanya added.

Talking about the song “Morni Banke”, Sanya said: “I was injured while doing Mourni Banke. I had discs.”

As she showed an injury mark, Farah asked: “What is this? Burnt from the bike.”

Sanya replied: “No, I had an accident. I was riding the bike for ‘Patakha’. This happened after the shoot. I was wearing fresh stitches and I was doing Morni Banke and the first shot, they cleaned the floor with oil because it was not shining. And I was walking.”

She added: “And I have posted that video also. The moment the line came ‘Catwalk wali baby hai teri chaal’ and on ‘Chaal,’ I am out.”

Farah then shared that every movie in which the heroine falls is a hit. Kajal, in every movie, something happens. In ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Preeti was doing a shot on the bridge.”

