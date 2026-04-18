Sanya Malhotra lauds Patralekhaa, says she's an ‘incredible producer’ because she's an ‘incredible actor’

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has heaped praise on actress turned producer Patralekhaa, further calling her an “incredible producer” who brought immense creative value to their latest project Toaster.

Speaking about her experience in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sanya said, “You know, Patralekhaa is an incredible producer. Why? Because she is also an incredible actor.”

Sanya further elaborated on how the debutant producer Patralekhaa, was of thorough help to Sanya even while fixing the niti gritties of her character in the movie.

“When we were trying to find Shilpa, she was really helpful. There were times when I didn’t know what I wanted for her in terms of look, she really helped me. The saree I wore for a scene, it was her idea, the colour, the shape.”

She added, “I am so glad that I had her. Because there are times when you are trying to figure out a character and you think what the look should be, but she is such an incredible actor. She really helped me in that process.”

Elaborating further on her project choices, Sanya also opened up about what drew her to the film Toaster.

The actress shared that she was looking to explore something light-hearted and enjoyable as a performer, and found toaster just at the right time.

“I did Toaster because it’s a very fun script. And as an actor, I was also looking for something where I just wanted to have fun. And of course, I really wanted to work with Rajkummar Rao. I have done two films with him. I have done Ludo, in which I had no scenes with him, and then we did Hit, which was also for me, it was not a very blendy part.”

She added, “But when he called me for Toaster and told me they are making it, it was an instant yes for me. I knew that if they are attached to something, then it has to be good. And I love watching films like Toaster as an audience, and I wanted to do a film like that as an actor, which has comedy.”

“Of course, when Raj is there, I know if they are producing it, they will bring really good actors together. So it was fun working with him. So these were the things that were going in my head when I was offered the film,” she added.

Talking about Toaster, the movie that released on OTT on the 15th of April, has been receiving great reviews.

The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh and others.

It has been directed by Viveck Daschaudhary and produced by debutant producer Patralekhaa.

–IANS

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