December 23, 2025 10:42 PM हिंदी

Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025: A grand sports confluence ushers in a sporting revolution in Bhusawal

A grand sports confluence ushers in a sporting revolution in Bhusawal as Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 are inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Tuesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Bhusawal, Dec 23 (IANS) The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025, envisioned to provide a strong platform for grassroots sporting talent from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, was inaugurated with great enthusiasm and grandeur at the Central Railway Ground, Bhusawal, Maharashtra, on Tuesday.

The inaugural ceremony was led by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who lit the ceremonial torch, marking the beginning of this historic sporting celebration.

The opening ceremony set a new benchmark for energy, discipline, and sporting spirit. A colourful march-past by participating athletes, breathtaking Mallakhamb demonstrations, and vibrant performances of traditional Dhangari folk dance captivated thousands of spectators present at the venue.

Addressing the young athletes, Raksha Khadse said, “This Mahotsav is not merely a competition but a strong foundation for India’s sporting future. Our core objective is to provide talented athletes from rural areas a meaningful platform. I firmly believe that the boys and girls stepping onto this field today will bring laurels to the nation tomorrow. Such initiatives are essential to building a robust sports culture and nurturing athletes who can lead India on the global stage.”

The inauguration ceremony was graced by several eminent dignitaries, including senior leader and MLA from Malkapur Chensukh Sanchiti, MLA from Raver Amol Jawale, and newly elected Chairman of Shendurjni Municipal Council Govind Seth Agrawal. District Sports Officer, Jalgaon, Ravindra Naik, District Sports Officer, Buldhana, Laxmishankar Yadav, along with renowned coaches, officials, and sports administrators, were also present.

The event saw participation by over 6,500 athletes from 10 talukas of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, including Yawal, Bodwad, Jamner, Bhusawal, Chopda, Muktainagar, Malkapur, Nandura, and Raver. Sportspersons in the age group of under-17 and under-19 boys and girls will participate in sports Disciplines like Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Football, Boxing, Badminton, and Athletics (Running, Shot Put, and Javelin Throw) in the event, which will be held from December 23 to 25.

More than a series of competitions, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav stands as a movement to instil discipline, teamwork, and leadership among youth. It is being widely recognised as the largest sporting event ever organised in the history of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, reflecting a strong commitment towards nurturing sporting excellence at the grassroots.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Jaipur on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Conspiracy to ‘loot’ Aravalli range, BJP pressuring report in SC: Rajasthan Congress

As a bowling unit, we struggled to adapt, says Chamari Athapaththu after seven-wicket defeat in the second T20I match against India at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: As a bowling unit, we struggled to adapt, says Athapaththu after seven-wicket defeat

Shafali Verma, Shree Charani star as India thrash Sri Lanka Women by seven wickets in the second T20I of five-match series at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Photo credit: BCCI Women

2nd T20I: Shafali, Charani star as India thrash Sri Lanka Women by seven wickets

Naagin 7 fame Eisha Singh: Not very superstitious but 'Nazar' is a real thing

Naagin 7 fame Eisha Singh: Not very superstitious but 'Nazar' is a real thing

Aiden Markram embraces fresh challenge at Durban's Super Giants ahead of new SA20 season

Markram embraces fresh challenge at Durban's Super Giants ahead of new SA20 season

FC Goa to take on FC Istiklol at the AFC Champions League II in final Asian night at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Tuesday. Photo credit: FC Goa

AFC Champions League II: FC Goa, FC Istiklol face off in final Asian night in Fatorda

Prakash Raj wraps up a schedule of director S S Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' (Photo Credit: Prakash Raj/Instagram)

Prakash Raj wraps up a schedule of director S S Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'

When Dilip Kumar lauded Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Govinda for their exceptional dancing skills

When Dilip Kumar lauded Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Govinda for their exceptional dancing skills

Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of artisans (Photo: IANS)

Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of artisans

A grand sports confluence ushers in a sporting revolution in Bhusawal as Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 are inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Tuesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025: A grand sports confluence ushers in a sporting revolution in Bhusawal