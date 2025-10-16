Sanjay Mishra shares why his role as Dulha in ‘Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi’ is special to him

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The makers have shared Sanjay Mishra’s first look as Dulha in “Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi,” giving a glimpse of the veteran actor in his quirky new avatar.

Sanjay has revealed why this character holds a special place for him. Speaking about his role, the actor shared in a statement, “Durlabh Prasad is a character you’ll love for his simplicity and innocence. Comedy with emotion is always special, and this film has both in abundance. I’m excited for audiences to meet this unique dulha and his equally unique journey.”

Producers Ekansh Bachchan and Harsha Bachchan stated, “This film is a light-hearted satire that touches upon serious social themes with humour and heart. We wanted to create a story that entertains and makes people think. ‘Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi’ is a story that will make audiences smile and reflect at the same time.”

On Thursday, Sanjay Misha took to her Instagram handle to share the first look poster from the movie and wrote, “The bride has been found, get ready now, because the barat will be coming soon, from theaters near you or far. #DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi releasing in cinemas soon!.” The poster features a close-up of Mahima Chaudhary as the glowing dulhaniya, while an unconventional Dulha, played by Sanjay Mishra, holds a photo frame of the bride instead of the real bride herself.

“Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi” also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Vyom, Pallak Lalwani, Pravin Singh Sisodia, and Shrikant Verma in pivotal roles. Produced under the banner of Eksha Entertainment, the film tells a unique story centered on a son’s mission to find a second marriage for his middle-aged widowed father.

The plot takes an interesting turn when the prospective in-laws refuse to send their daughter into a home without a woman, prompting the son to confront entrenched traditions, societal norms, and even his father’s own reluctance.

‘Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi’ is produced by Ekansh Bachchan and Harsha Bachchan and directed by Siddhant Raj Singh.

