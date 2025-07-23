July 23, 2025 9:02 PM हिंदी

Sanjay Gupta urges Saiyaara actors Ahaan Pandey & Aneet Padda to 'decide wisely' on their next project

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has urged the 'Saiyaara' actors, Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, to avoid rushing into and take their time to decide on their next project.

Urging them to think wisely before locking in their upcoming drama, the 'Kaante' maker wrote on his X timeline, "For Ahaan Pandey and Aneet… What’s happening to their launch film SAIYAARA is unprecedented. So it would be amazing to see them set a new precedent and not rush into their next film. Take their time and decide wisely, setting new benchmarks."

Recently, Sanjay applauded Yash Raj Films and the 'Saiyaara' team for defying industry norms and keeping Ahaan and Aneet away from the pre-release interviews of the romantic entertainer.

"Whoever took the decision at YRF to keep the lead apair of Saiyaara away from all the pre-release interviews, appearances, and podcasts is a genius," he wrote. "They kept alive the freshness exclusively for the big screen. And look at how it's worked (sic)," the 'Zinda' maker penned.

Bashing Bollywood's long-standing dependence on overpromotion, he mentioned in another Tweet, "Film business was running smoothly. Then corporates came and tried to rewrite the rules... One of their biggest screw-ups was P&A (Publicity & Advertising). It was purely to looto producers (sic)."

In addition to Sanjay, many B-town celebs used social media to shower praises on Mohit Suri's directorial.

Taking to the stories section of his Instagram, Varun wrote, "Very rarely you feel hungover after watching a film. The film has stayed with me and I'm sure it will with all of us for years to come."

Lauding Suri, Ahaan, and Aneet, the 'October' actor added, "@mohitsuri ur best ur a star...@ahaanpandayy what can I say ur so so good and so honest. Every scene u had me with you man. @aneetpadda_ur face just made all our hearts melt so good.. god bless u Entire @yrf a leader in every way."

"Saiyaara" reached the cinema halls on July 18th and opened to raving reviews.

