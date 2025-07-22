July 22, 2025 11:33 AM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt wishes his ‘strength’ Maanayata on b’day: Thank you for being in my life

Sanjay Dutt wishes his ‘strength, support’ Maanyata on b’day: Thank you for being in my life

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) As his wife Maanayata Dutt turned 47 on Tuesday, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for his “strength and support”; and thanked her for being in his life.

Sanjay took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images with Maanayata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra.

He wrote: “Happy birthday maa, thank you for being in my life, you have been my strength, my support, my adviser, my pillar, god always bless you with happiness and peace, love you always maa @maanayata.”

Taking to the comment section, Sanjay’s daughter Trishala from his first wife Richa Sharma, dropped heart emojis.

Actress Shilpa Shetty commented: “Haaaapy birthday Manaaaa. Wishing u love happiness and great health always.”

Sanjay and Maanayata married first in Goa through a registry in 2008 and then, in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, after two years of dating. In October 2010, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl.

He was previously married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. His second marriage was to an air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in February 1998. The divorce finalised in 2008.

Sanjay’s latest release is ‘Housefull 5’ released in June. Directed by Tarun Mansukhan, the murder mystery features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

He will next be seen in Dhurandhar, an action spy action thriller film written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas, blending action with themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and deception.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Bobby Deol-starrer ‘Bandar’ to premiere at TIFF 2025

Bobby Deol-starrer ‘Bandar’ to premiere at TIFF 2025

25 children among 27 killed in Bangladesh Air Force jet crash

25 children among 27 killed in Bangladesh Air Force jet crash

Raashii Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Raashii Khanna joins Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Selena Gomez reflects on 'the most beautiful year of my life'

Selena Gomez reflects on 'the most beautiful year of my life'

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals how her new show sparked a life-changing spiritual journey

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals how her new show sparked a life-changing spiritual journey

India’s smartphone market grows 7 pc to reach 39 million units in April-June

India’s smartphone market grows 7 pc to reach 39 million units in April-June

Fan pressure led Adam Sandler to bring back ‘Happy Gilmore’ after over three decades

Fan pressure led Adam Sandler to bring back ‘Happy Gilmore’ after over three decades

Sanjay Dutt wishes his ‘strength, support’ Maanyata on b’day: Thank you for being in my life

Sanjay Dutt wishes his ‘strength’ Maanayata on b’day: Thank you for being in my life

Rakesh Roshan gives health update: Both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked

Rakesh Roshan gives health update: Both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked

Every 1 in 5 GST taxpayers in India now a woman: SBI Research

Every 1 in 5 GST taxpayers in India now a woman: SBI Research