Sanjay Dutt wishes his ‘strength’ Maanayata on b’day: Thank you for being in my life

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) As his wife Maanayata Dutt turned 47 on Tuesday, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for his “strength and support”; and thanked her for being in his life.

Sanjay took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images with Maanayata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra.

He wrote: “Happy birthday maa, thank you for being in my life, you have been my strength, my support, my adviser, my pillar, god always bless you with happiness and peace, love you always maa @maanayata.”

Taking to the comment section, Sanjay’s daughter Trishala from his first wife Richa Sharma, dropped heart emojis.

Actress Shilpa Shetty commented: “Haaaapy birthday Manaaaa. Wishing u love happiness and great health always.”

Sanjay and Maanayata married first in Goa through a registry in 2008 and then, in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, after two years of dating. In October 2010, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl.

He was previously married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. His second marriage was to an air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in February 1998. The divorce finalised in 2008.

Sanjay’s latest release is ‘Housefull 5’ released in June. Directed by Tarun Mansukhan, the murder mystery features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

He will next be seen in Dhurandhar, an action spy action thriller film written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas, blending action with themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and deception.

--IANS

dc/